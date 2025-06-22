Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jarren Duran headshot

Jarren Duran News: Ejected Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Duran was ejected from Sunday's game against the Giants in the top of the eighth inning, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Duran ripped a line drive to right field to open the top of the eighth, ultimately being thrown out at second base while trying to stretch a single into a double. The outfielder argued with the umpire after the play and was tossed thereafter. Duran finished his day 1-for-4 at the plate, and he'll look to reset ahead of Monday's series opener against the Angels.

Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now