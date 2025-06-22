Jarren Duran News: Ejected Sunday

Duran was ejected from Sunday's game against the Giants in the top of the eighth inning, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Duran ripped a line drive to right field to open the top of the eighth, ultimately being thrown out at second base while trying to stretch a single into a double. The outfielder argued with the umpire after the play and was tossed thereafter. Duran finished his day 1-for-4 at the plate, and he'll look to reset ahead of Monday's series opener against the Angels.