Jarren Duran News: Goes deep in win

Duran went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's victory against the Rockies.

Duran knocked an RBI single in the sixth inning before belting a solo shot in the seventh. It was his seventh long ball of the year but just the second over his last 23 games. Duran owns a .259/.315/.427 slash line with 40 extra-base hits and 47 RBI through 92 contests this season. He also has 15 stolen bases but has not swiped a bag since June 20.