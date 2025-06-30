Jarren Duran News: Homers in victory

Duran went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs scored during Monday's 13-6 win over the Reds.

Duran hit his second home run in June, and sixth on the season, to help pad the Red Sox lead when Cincinnati cut it down to three. He might have capped it off well, but the 28-year-old has struggled at the plate in June, slashing .206/.287/.371, season-lows across the board for a single month this season. His .723 OPS for the season remains far off of his .834 mark in last year's All-Star campaign.