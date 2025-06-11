Jarren Duran News: Mashes fifth homer in victory

Duran went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

It was the fifth round tripper of the campaign by Duran, who last homered back on May 24. Although the speedy outfielder has taken a bit of a step back in the power department so far -- he's slugging .428 this year after slugging .492 in 2024 -- he's been plenty productive despite the decrease in pop. Duran is batting .271 with 18 doubles, seven triples, 38 RBI, 38 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 299 at-bats, and he's tied for the American League lead in three-baggers.