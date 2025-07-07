Jarren Duran News: Sitting out versus left-hander

Duran is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

The Red Sox are facing a left-hander (Austin Gomber) for the third day in a row, and while Duran started the first two of those contests, he will begin Monday's game on the bench. Rob Refsnyder will start in left field while Wilyer Abreu will get the nod in right field as he makes a rare start versus a lefty. Duran is hitting .216/.245/.336 with a 29.3 percent strikeout rate against southpaws this season.