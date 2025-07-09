Jarren Duran News: Stays hot

Duran went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double during Wednesday's 10-2 win over Colorado.

Duran homered for a second straight game, taking Seth Halvorsen yard in the eighth inning to give Boston additional insurance runs. The outfielder has recorded at least one hit in 10 consecutive games, going 13-for-37 (.351) with three home runs, four doubles and two triples during that stretch.