Jason Alexander News: Loses to Athletics

Alexander (1-1) took the loss Thursday against the A's after giving up five runs on 11 hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

The Athletics were able to consistently generate offensive against Alexander, as they scored in all but the first and third innings. The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land to start Thursday and now has a 4.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB over 15 frames in three starts with the Astros. Alexander could receive another turn through the rotation next week against Washington given the plethora of injuries Houston is dealing with, but the organization could elect to go in another direction.