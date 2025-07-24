Jason Alexander News: Recalled ahead of start

The Astros recalled Alexander from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

Alexander will draw the start in Thursday's home game against the Athletics, and he could earn additional starts with the big club as the Astros navigate myriad rotation injuries. The 32-year-old's other start for Houston this season also came against the Athletics, and he held them to two runs in six frames. However, the journeyman righty isn't a great bet to put up another quality start Thursday.