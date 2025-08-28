Although the three runs allowed were his most since July 24 versus the Athletics, Alexander fanned a season-high eight Thursday. The right-hander fell out one short of qualifying for a quality start, but he's now worked at least 5.1 innings in five consecutive outings. Alexander has proven to be a serviceable member of Houston's rotation, submitting a 2.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB over 48.2 frames since joining the Astros, though his recent rise in streaming value will likely take a hit with the Yankees looming for his next scheduled appearance.