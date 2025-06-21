Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jason Heyward headshot

Jason Heyward Injury: DFA'd by San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

The Padres designated Heyward (oblique) for assignment Saturday.

Heyward served as the Padres' starting left fielder for the early part of the season, but he has struggled at the plate with a .494 OPS. He's been on the injured list twice this season and is currently rehabbing through an strained left oblique. Heyward could be claimed off waivers by a team looking to add depth to the outfield who is also patient enough to wait for the veteran to fully recover from his injury. The move corresponds with Bryan Hoeing (shoulder) being activated from the 60-day injured list and Sean Reynolds being optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Jason Heyward
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now