Jasson Dominguez News: Officially makes roster

Manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday that Dominguez will be included on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

The 22-year-old experienced some defensive struggles in left field during spring training, but there's never been any real question about whether he would make the season-opening roster. Dominguez had a decent showing at the plate in Grapefruit League action with three homers, two steals and a .267/.302/.467 slash line in 63 plate appearances. He posted a .747 OPS in 26 MLB games across the past two seasons but is now poised to receive his first true opportunity as an everyday player at the big-league level.