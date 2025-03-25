Fantasy Baseball
Jasson Dominguez headshot

Jasson Dominguez News: Officially makes roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday that Dominguez will be included on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

The 22-year-old experienced some defensive struggles in left field during spring training, but there's never been any real question about whether he would make the season-opening roster. Dominguez had a decent showing at the plate in Grapefruit League action with three homers, two steals and a .267/.302/.467 slash line in 63 plate appearances. He posted a .747 OPS in 26 MLB games across the past two seasons but is now poised to receive his first true opportunity as an everyday player at the big-league level.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
