Javier Assad Injury: Slowly ramping up rehab

Assad (oblique) has been completing bullpen sessions as part of his rehab work but has yet to throw live batting practice, which the team says is his next step, MLB.com reports.

Assad, who suffered a left oblique strain during spring training and then aggravated the injury during a rehab start in late April, has yet to throw a pitch for the Cubs this season. The righty is still targeting an August return, but after missing such a significant chunk of time, it wouldn't be surprising to see him eased into action via a long relief role. Assad worked exclusively out of the rotation last year, compiling a 3.73 ERA in 29 starts (147 innings) for the Cubs. In 2023, he served as a valuable swing man and posted a 3.05 ERA across 109.1 innings while making 10 starts and 22 relief appearances.