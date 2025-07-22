Javier Sanoja News: Triples off bench

Sanoja went 1-for-2 with an RBI triple during Tuesday's 4-3 win over San Diego.

The 22-year-old entered the contest in the sixth inning at third base for Graham Pauley and logged a pair of at-bats. Sanoja gave the Marlins a much-needed insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning with an RBI triple that plated Heriberto Hernandez. Since June 27, Sanoja is 7-for-27 (.259) with a double, two triples, six runs scored and four RBI.