Jazz Chisholm News: Clubs 18th homer in win

Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The star infielder blasted his fourth homer of the month of July and his 18th on the season overall. Chisholm has at least one hit in four consecutive games, and he's been a five-category fantasy contributor since coming off the injured list back in early June. Across his last 167 plate appearances (40 outings), Chisholm is slashing .301/.380/.582 with 11 long balls, 31 RBI, 24 runs scored and four stolen bases.