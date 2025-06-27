Menu
J.D. Martinez News: Offer from Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

The Rangers offered Martinez a non-guaranteed contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 37-year-old had a .235/.320/.406 slash line with 16 homers in 120 regular-season games with the Mets last season, and he remains unsigned at about the halfway point of 2025 after failing to drum up much interest during the offseason. Martinez continues to work out in Miami as he attempts to keep himself ready, but he doesn't appear particularly close to securing an MLB contract.

