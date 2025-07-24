Jeferson Quero Injury: Dealing with arm injury

Quero was removed Wednesday from Triple-A Nashville's 14-13 win over Charlotte after four innings due to an apparent left arm injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The catching prospect appeared to suffer the injury to his non-throwing arm while attempting to tag out a baserunner earlier in the contest. The Brewers haven't provided an update on Quero's injury, but more information on his status could be available when he gets examined Thursday. After missing nearly all of the 2024 season while recovering from surgery to address a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Quero has slashed .259/.333/.362 with two home runs and two stolen bases over 129 plate appearances with Nashville in 2025.