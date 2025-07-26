Jeferson Quero Injury: Out 3-to-4 weeks

Quero was placed on Triple-A Nashville's injured list and will miss 3-to-4 weeks due to a mild left shoulder sprain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Quero was pulled from Wednesday's contest after four innings as he appeared to hurt his shoulder while trying to tag out a baserunner earlier in the game. The young backstop missed most of the 2024 campaign due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but this appears to be a milder injury to the other shoulder and shouldn't keep him out for the remainder of the campaign. Quero could be back in action in late August if he hits his expected return timeframe.