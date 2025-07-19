Jeff Hoffman News: Notches 23rd save

Hoffman gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Giants.

After striking out the side Friday in a perfect ninth inning in a non-save situation, Hoffman came back the next day and shut down San Francisco once again. The right-hander has been tagged with earned runs in only one of his last 12 appearances, posting a 2.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB over 11.1 innings during that stretch while converting six of seven save chances.