The Athletics southpaw was tagged for five or more runs for the sixth time this season in this 100-pitch outing. Springs gave up a three-run homer to Jo Adell in the first and then allowed the other two runs on a Christian Moore single in the fifth. Despite generating an astounding 18 whiffs, the 32-year-old struggled once again at home, where he now sports a 4.72 ERA across 66.2 frames (compared to a 3.80 mark in 73.1 road innings). Springs will carry a 4.24 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 114:44 K:BB into his next matchup, which is currently slated to come at Seattle next weekend.