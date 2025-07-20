Jeffrey Springs News: Hit hard in loss

Springs (8-7) took the loss Sunday against Cleveland, allowing five runs on nine hits over four innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Springs got off to a rocky start, giving up a run before registering an out in the first inning. Things unraveled further in the fourth, when he allowed the bases to load up and then served up a bases-clearing double to David Fry, turning a manageable deficit into a decisive blow. The loss snaps a short streak of quality outings for the left-hander, whose ERA has now climbed to 4.18 with a 1.22 WHIP and 90:38 K:BB over 114 innings this season.