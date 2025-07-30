Springs racked up an impressive 14 whiffs and seven punchouts while holding the Mariners to one run, which came on a Julio Rodriguez solo homer in the first inning. Springs retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced and tossed an efficient 89 pitches -- 56 of which were strikes -- over six frames. The southpaw has recorded back-to-back quality starts following a five-run, four-inning blowup against Cleveland in his first start coming out of the All-Star break. Springs is lined up to next face the Nationals on the road next week.