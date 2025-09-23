Springs got an extra couple of days between starts this time and turned in a good performance to earn his first win since July 30 versus the Mariners. The southpaw had posted a 4.72 ERA over 40 innings during his eight-start winless stretch. He's at a 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 138:54 K:BB across 171 innings through 32 appearances (30 starts) this season. Given his recent additional rest, it's not guaranteed Springs will get another start in 2025 -- he's already 35.2 innings above his previous career high from 2022.