Jeffrey Springs News: Strong start goes to waste

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Springs allowed a run on two hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Aside from a Heliot Ramos solo shot to lead off the bottom of the first inning, Springs was nearly untouchable Sunday, though the same can't be said of the Athletics' bullpen. Springs has been fantastic in May, allowing just four runs over 24.2 innings despite a pedestrian 14:5 K:BB. This was his fifth quality start in 10 outings this season, and he's maintained a 3.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 41:21 K:BB over 53 innings. The southpaw's next start is projected to be at home versus the Phillies.

