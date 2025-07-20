Jefry Yan News: Granted release from COL
Yan requested and was granted his release from his minor-league contract with the Rockies on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Yan signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies in the offseason, posting an inflated 7.28 ERA and 1.88 WHIP with 45 punchouts over 29.2 innings in 27 appearances, including a start, with Triple-A Albuquerque this year. The 28-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut and he'll look to find another opportunity elsewhere.
Jefry Yan
Free Agent
