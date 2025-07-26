Jeremiah Jackson News: Back in minors
The Orioles optioned Jackson to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
Jackson will end up back in the minors after spending just 24 hours with the big-league club. The 25-year-old will keep his spot on the 40-man roster, however, and he could return to Baltimore later in the year if he continues to hit the ball well at Norfolk. Yaramil Hiraldo was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
