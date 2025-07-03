Jeremy Pena Injury: Could begin activities this weekend

Astros general manager Dana Brown said that Pena (rib) could resume baseball activities this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Pena has been resting for the past few days after landing on the 10-day injured list Monday with a small rib fracture on his left side, but it sounds like he could start ramping things up soon. A timetable for the shortstop's return could become clearer after he advances in those activities.