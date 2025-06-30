Jeremy Pena Injury: Lands on IL with fractured rib

The Astros placed Pena on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a small rib fracture on his left side.

Pena suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch in Friday's 7-4 win over the Cubs. Initial X-rays came back negative, but additional imaging and a CT scan revealed that a fracture. The Astros haven't provided a timeline for Pena's return, but he'll almost certainly be on the shelf for longer than the minimum 10 days. Mauricio Dubon is likely to serve as the Astros' primary shortstop while Pena is sidelined.