Jeremy Pena Injury: Not yet ready for baseball activity

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Pena (rib) has an "outside chance" of returning from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

That being said, Brown noted that the shortstop has yet to resume baseball activities since landing on the IL on June 30 due to a small fracture on the left side of his ribs, so Pena will almost certainly need to kick his rehab program into high gear within the next day or two before being activated prior to the Astros' final game of the first half next Sunday versus the Rangers. While Pena has been out, Mauricio Dubon has served as the Astros' primary shortstop, starting at the position in six of the last eight contests.