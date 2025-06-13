Jeremy Pena News: Piling up multi-hit games
Pena went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the White Sox.
Pena is beginning to pile up multi-hit games, with Thursday's showing being his 24th of the campaign already. Seven of those have come in the month of June alone, as the speedy shortstop is on a tear at the plate of late. Over his last 17 contests (70 at-bats), Pena is hitting .414 with three homers, six doubles and eight RBI to go with 13 runs scored and eight stolen bases.
