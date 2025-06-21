Jeremy Pena News: Swats homer No. 10

Pena went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Angels.

The shortstop led off the game by taking Yusei Kikuchi deep, giving Pena his first long ball in June and his 10th of the season. He's hardly been quiet at the plate however, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances and slashing .395/.432/.513 through 18 games on the month with six steals, eight RBI and 15 runs.