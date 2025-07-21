Jesse Chavez News: Elects free agency

Chavez elected free agency Monday.

Chavez was designated for assignment by Atlanta last week and went unclaimed on waivers before being outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. Instead of reporting to Triple-A, the veteran reliever will look for a new opportunity. Chavez registered a 9.00 ERA, 2.38 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB across eight innings of work with Atlanta this season.