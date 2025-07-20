Jesse Chavez News: Outrighted to Triple-A
Chavez was officially outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Chavez was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Thursday, and he'll now report to Triple-A after going unclaimed while on waivers. The 41-year-old has posted a 2.05 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 30.2 innings in 23 appearances, including a start, with Gwinnett in 2025.
