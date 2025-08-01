Scholtens, who is working his way back from March 2024 Tommy John surgery, initially began a rehab assignment May 6 and made six appearances between High-A Winston-Salem and Charlotte before experiencing elbow discomfort coming out of his final outing June 4. After taking about a month off to rest up and restart his throwing program, Scholtens is now in the process of building back up again. He tossed 3.1 innings and 64 pitches in his latest start for Charlotte last Saturday, so he'll likely require at least one or two more tune-up outings in the minors before he's considered fully stretched out for a rotation spot. The White Sox wouldn't appear to have a starting role available for Scholtens at the big-league level, so he could work out of the bullpen or out of the rotation at Triple-A once he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list.