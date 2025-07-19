Jesus Luzardo News: Fans seven in no-decision

Luzardo came away with a no-decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The ball was flying out of Citizens Bank Park, with the two teams combining for six homers, and Luzardo served up two of them -- a solo shot by Jorge Soler in the second inning, and a two-run blast by Jo Adell in the fourth. The southpaw got the hook after an inefficient 92 pitches (53 strikes), and he continues to have trouble regaining the Cy Young form he was flashing to begin the season. While Friday's homers were the first Luzardo had allowed since June 17, he's walked multiple batters in four of six starts during that stretch, stumbling to a 4.45 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB in 30.1 innings. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Red Sox.