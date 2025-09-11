It looked as though Luzardo was on his way to a quick hook amidst an ugly start to his outing, as New York tagged him for four runs on five hits in the opening inning, but the hurler experienced a remarkable turnaround thereafter. Luzardo proceeded to pitch seven perfect innings from that point on, fanning double-digit batters for the sixth time this season to flummox the reeling Mets in his longest appearance of the campaign. A tough test against the Dodgers awaits the southpaw for his next scheduled start. Through 169.2 innings, Luzardo has a 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 200:56 K:BB.