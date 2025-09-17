Luzardo was pretty good in the outing, and he appeared to have a quality start in the bag after tossing seven innings of three-run ball. However, he was allowed to face one final batter -- Shohei Ohtani -- to begin the eighth, and Ohtani took him deep to make the score 4-0. Luzardo did rack up a whopping 19 whiffs, though opposing starter Blake Snell outshined him with 24 whiffs and seven scoreless frames. Luzardo likely has one more regular-season start on tap, which is slated to come at home against Miami next week.