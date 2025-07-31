Rodriguez is essentially a big-league ready catching option, albeit one with limited power and a slight frame. The 5-foot-10 Rodriguez is slashing .317\/.409\/.430 with five home runs, 16 steals, a 12.7 percent walk rate and a 15.2 percent strikeout rate in 78 games at Triple-A. His speed and hit tool could make him useful in deeper leagues, especially if he finds his way into a large role, although that doesn't seem likely barring a Patrick Bailey injury. Rodriguez is also capable of playing third base, and has started 19 games there this year at Triple-A.