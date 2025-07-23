Jesus Sanchez News: Homers in win

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Sanchez gave the Marlins a 3-1 lead with a two-run blast off Dylan Cease in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has hit safely in eight of his past nine games, collecting three-extra base hits, four RBI and six runs scored during that stretch. On the season, he's slashing .262/.326/.423 with nine homers, 34 RBI, 38 runs scored and nine runs scored across 316 plate appearances.