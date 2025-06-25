Menu
Jhoan Duran headshot

Jhoan Duran News: Locks down 11th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 8:00pm

Duran picked up the save in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Mariners, throwing a clean ninth inning with one strikeout.

Duran made quick work of Seattle, tossing just nine pitches for his 11th save of the season. It was especially encouraging to see manager Rocco Baldelli turn right back to Duran in a save situation after he gave up a run and hit two batsmen in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners. On the year, the hard-throwing right-hander sports a 1.73 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB while converting 11 of his 13 save chances across 36.1 innings.

Jhoan Duran
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
