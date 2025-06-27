Jhoan Duran News: Slams door for 12th save

Duran picked up the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Tigers, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

The hard-throwing right-hander quickly dispatched the opposition, hurling seven of his nine pitches for strikes en route to his 12th save of the year. Duran has been quite reliable as the Twins' closer, successfully converting 12 of his 14 chances while posting a 1.69 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB across 37.1 innings. Duran has also yet to give up a single home run in 2025.