Jhoan Duran News: Slams door for 14th save

Duran tallied the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Cubs, throwing a clean ninth inning with no strikeouts.

Duran wasn't available for Tuesday's win over Chicago due to an illness, but he was feeling well enough to nail down his 14th save of the season Wednesday. The hard-throwing right-hander posted his fifth scoreless outing in a row, and he should continue to serve as the Twins' closer going forward. Through 41.1 innings, Duran holds an excellent 1.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB.