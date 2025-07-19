Menu
Jhonny Pereda News: Booted off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

The Athletics DFA'd Pereda on Saturday, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Pereda has appeared in 19 games for the Athletics this season, slashing .175/.283/.225 with no homers and three RBI over 46 plate appearances. He's fared better in the minors with an .840 OPS with Triple-A Las Vegas, but the A's needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for pitcher Ken Waldichuk (elbow), who was activated off the 60-day IL and optioned to Las Vegas in a corresponding move.

Jhonny Pereda
Sacramento Athletics
