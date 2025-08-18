Garcia was introduced to first base during pre-game work the last two weeks, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, and Sunday was his debut at the position. There were no fielding issues, and he made a nice pick on a double play. Garcia is hitting at the Triple-A level, sporting a .308 average with a .945 OPS, but there's no room for him in the outfield. Expanding his defensive versatility introduces another path to the majors, particularly at first base where the Red Sox are getting by with Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez. Of course, the signing of Nathaniel Lowe, who was designated for assignment by the Nationals over the weekend, could scuttle the notion of promoting Garcia to the majors and helping out at first base.