Joc Pederson Injury: Progressing well

Published on June 27, 2025

Pederson (hand) has been healing well and has been given clearance to shed the splint he's been wearing, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com

Pederson broke his right hand in late May, but his five-week scans showed good healing. He can now begin strengthening his hand without wearing a brace. He still has plenty of goals to complete before being activated, though, so a pre-All-Star break return seems unlikely.

Texas Rangers
