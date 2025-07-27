Joe Boyle News: Joining rotation Tuesday

Boyle is listed as the Rays' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Yankees in New York.

As anticipated, Boyle will be moved from the bullpen to fill the spot in the rotation that opened up when Taj Bradley was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Over 15 appearances (14 starts) in the minors this season, Boyle had been one of Triple-A's top hurlers with a 1.73 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 96:31 K:BB in 73 innings, and he's carried that success over to his two stints in the majors. In his five appearances (one start) with Tampa Bay, Boyle has spun a 1.42 ERA and 0.63 WHIP while punching out 18 batters over 19 innings. He made a five-inning appearance as recently as July 6, so he should be capable of working deep enough into Tuesday's start to qualify for a win. Given the sterling ratios he's turned in at both the Triple-A level and the majors this season, Boyle looks worthy of rostering in just about any fantasy league now that he's seemingly in line for an extended stay in the Tampa Bay rotation.