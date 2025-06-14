Joe Ryan News: Allows just two hits in no-decision

Ryan tossed seven innings against Houston on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters in a no-decision.

In a duel between two of the AL's best hurlers, Ryan and Hunter Brown each allowed two runs over seven frames. While Brown had the better strikeout total (12), Ryan was also strong in that area with seven punchouts and 14 whiffs. This was the first time Ryan has completed seven innings since April 27, and the quality start was his seventh of the campaign. He's on pace for career-best marks in both ERA (2.93) and WHIP (0.90), with the latter mark currently ranking third-best among qualified MLB pitchers.