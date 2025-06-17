Joey Bart News: Activated from IL

The Pirates reinstated Bart (concussion) from the injured list Tuesday.

Bart landed on the 7-day concussion IL in late May, but lingering symptoms caused his recovery to extend well into June. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, during which he went 3-for-13 with four walks, two RBI and a run scored across five games. Now out of concussion protocol and fully healthy, Bart should slide back in as Pittsburgh's primary catcher.