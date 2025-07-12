Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Joey Bart headshot

Joey Bart News: Multi-hit effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Bart went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Saturday against the Twins.

Bart was in the lineup for only the second time in the last six games, and he has struggled to find a rhythm at the plate since returning from the injured list June 17. Across 14 games, he's gone only 10-for-45 with four RBI and one extra-base hit. The Pirates have a strong incentive to give Henry Davis consistent playing time across the second half, so Bart's playing time could continue to diminish.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now