Joey Bart News: Multi-hit effort

Bart went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Saturday against the Twins.

Bart was in the lineup for only the second time in the last six games, and he has struggled to find a rhythm at the plate since returning from the injured list June 17. Across 14 games, he's gone only 10-for-45 with four RBI and one extra-base hit. The Pirates have a strong incentive to give Henry Davis consistent playing time across the second half, so Bart's playing time could continue to diminish.