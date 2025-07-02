Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Joey Bart headshot

Joey Bart News: Sitting again in favor of Davis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 8:19am

Bart is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cardinals.

Even with the Pirates and Cardinals wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, Pittsburgh will go with Henry Davis at catcher for the second day in a row. Since returning from the injured list June 17, Bart has made eight starts to Davis' seven starts, but Davis has started behind the dish in three of the last four contests.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now