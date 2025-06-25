Joey Bart News: Splitting catching reps with Davis
Bart is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Bart went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in the series opener Monday and is now out of the lineup in favor of Henry Davis for the second day in a row. The two catchers have been sharing reps behind the plate since Bart returned from the concussion injured list last week, with Bart receiving five starts to Davis' four.
