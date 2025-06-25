Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Joey Bart headshot

Joey Bart News: Splitting catching reps with Davis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Bart is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Bart went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in the series opener Monday and is now out of the lineup in favor of Henry Davis for the second day in a row. The two catchers have been sharing reps behind the plate since Bart returned from the concussion injured list last week, with Bart receiving five starts to Davis' four.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now